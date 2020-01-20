Memorable moments in the career of Dennis Oliech “The Menace”

Legendary Kenyan international striker Dennis “The Menace” Oliech Sunday announced his retirement from football to bring an end to a stellar career that lasted almost two decades.

The 34-year-old came out of a long break from football to join record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia in January last year. Gor was the last club he played for before hanging his boots.

Here, Nation Sport samples the defining moments of the former Harambee Stars captain.

1. 2002-Harambee Stars breakthrough at 2002 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup where he emerged top scorer with five goals.