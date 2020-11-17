Meanings behind Antoine Griezmann’s tattoos





Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has many tattoos with special meanings.

Here are just a few that we sampled and their meaning to the former Atletico Madrid forward.

Tattoos on his knuckles

Some of Griezmann’s most on-show tattoos can be found across the knuckles of his right hand. There the letters H, O, P and E spell out the word “HOPE,” serving as a source of motivation for the forward.

‘FAME’

Griezmann has another four-letter word spelled out on the side of his right arm: FAME. This is said to be a reference to the Chris Brown album of the same name, an abbreviation of “Forgiving All My Enemies.”

Forearm art

In addition to the “FAME” tattoo, a lot more art adorns Griezmann’s right arm. He sports a rosary beaded necklace with a cross, stars and the initials of his family members’ names.

Christ the Redeemer

This tattoo is rarely seen as it is located on Griezmann’s right bicep, but whenever he does get his upper arms out you can see a tattoo of Jesus Christ. Alongside this image is a Christ the Redeemer illustration.

The Little Prince

The World Cup winner also has quotes tattooed on the inside of his right wrist, an Arabic translation of a line from Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s The Little Prince: “Make your life a dream and your dream a reality.”