Mbungo: Leopards have to pay me

Former AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo has publicly asked the club to detail how it intends to clear his salary arrears.

He made this public in a statement on Tuesday, a day after he walked out of the club and left for his native Rwanda.

He terminated his contract, which still had eighteen months to run, citing just cause after failing to receive his salary for five months. He is reportedly owed Sh2 million in arrears.

“I wish AFC Leopards all the best in the future. I leave without a commitment or agreement on how I will get my salary arrears and wish to request the management to fast track the payments so as not to force me into seeking other alternatives to recover my payment,” the Rwandan coach explained in a signed statement to the media.

STINT

The 52-year-old coach also took time to shed light on the challenges he has faced during his eleven-month stint at the club.

“I arrived with an intent to win trophies at the club as I did in Rwanda. I was aware this popular club has struggled to win titles in the past two decades.”

“When I joined, the team was bottom of the 18-team Kenyan Premier League (KPL) standings and we managed to achieve the 11th place finish at the end of the 2018/2019 season.”

“This season, after 14 league matches, we are seventh in the league, six points off the first position, having lost only twice and managed right clean sheets despite the challenges.”

“All this while, I have consistently engaged the management for solutions but we did not get a breakthrough. It made me winder what was happening. For example, I remained here all through the festive season with the intent of solving this stalemate while my family is in Rwanda.”

Mbungo is reportedly in talks to join Rwandan giants Rayon Sports.