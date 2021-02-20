Join our Telegram Channel
Mbungo backs Leopards to challenge for league title

By Nahashon Musungu February 20th, 2021 1 min read

Bandari coach Andre Casa Mbungo has backed AFC Leopards to challenge for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title this season.

The Rwandan coach made this assessment after watching his side beat Leopards 2-1 in a league match at the Mbaraki Sports Club, in Mombasa, on Friday.

Mbungo coached Leopards for nine months in 2019 but resigned in a huff after reportedly going for several months without pay.

“There are several familiar faces still in the team. Overall, the side has improved a great deal from the time I was in charge. Back then, players were not motivated,” he explained.

“Plus, they now have a very good coach (Patrick Aussems) who has won several things in established leagues. He will improve on the team especially on a tactical level. I think Leopards can contest for the title this season.

Asked to comment on Bandari, Mbungo added: “I have lasted six weeks here and I am still learning a lot about the team. We are an ambitious side that seeks to win titles and play continental football.”

Bandari are currently ranked sixth on the 18-team league standings, one spot below Leopards.

