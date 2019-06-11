Mbamba reacts to missed chance to represent Kenya at 2019 Afcon

Kenyan international players Christopher Mbamba (second left) and Ayub Timbe (right) train with medical staff at Harambee Stars' training base in France. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan international players Christopher Mbamba (second left) and Ayub Timbe (right) train with medical staff at Harambee Stars' training base in France. PHOTO | COURTESY





Harambee Stars midfielder Christopher Mbamba has rued the ankle injury which has ruled him out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite training with the national football team in Paris for the past 10 days, Mbamba was among four players who dropped from coach Sebastian Migne’s final 23-man squad heading to Egypt for the biennial continental championship.

Nairobi News understands the decision by Migne to drop Mbamba has to do with an injury the player id currently nursing.

LEFT OUT

“Worst timing into a race against time to secure a place in the squad for #AFCON2019. Unfortunately instead of going to the tournament with my teammates, I’ll be watching and supporting from home and focusing on rehabilitating myself back to 100-percent,” Mbamba explained.

Mbamba is yet to earn a cap for Kenya. He also missed out on the team’s last Africa Cup of Nations qualification match away to Ghana due to a delay in processing his international clearance.

PLAYERS DROPPED

Besides Mbamba, Migne has also dropped injured defender Brian Mandela, and the midfield duo of Clifton Miheso and Anthony Akumu.

Kenya will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid this weekend in build-up match.

Kenya has been pooled in the tournament’s Group C against Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania.