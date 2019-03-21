Mbamba gets Kenyan passport, cleared to play for Harambee Stars

Kenya's Christopher Mbamba (left) vie for the ball with Ismail Gonzales during a training session at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Kenya's Christopher Mbamba (left) vie for the ball with Ismail Gonzales during a training session at Moi International Sports, Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO





Midfielder Chris Mbamba has edged closer to making his ‘dream’ senior international debut for Kenya after successfully processing his East African passport from the Immigration department within a day.

Thus, the 26-year-old will be part of the team’s travelling party that leaves Nairobi on Thursday morning for Accra, Ghana for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final group qualification match.

At the same time, South African based defender Brian Mandela is doubtful for the match after picking an injury during Wednesday’s training.

Asian based attackers Michael Olunga and Ayub Timbe are all out injured but team captain and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is available.

KENYAN PASSPORT

Timbe’s absence could open the door for Mbamba who was born in Zimbabwe to a Namibian father and Kenyan mother.

The lanky attacker received his football education in Sweden and also enjoyed a short stint at English side Port Vale.

Despite featuring for Sweden in the age group category, he elected to play for Kenya at the senior level and gone on to impress Stars coach Sébastien Migné since arriving in Kenya on Sunday while traveling on a Swedish passport.

He is however required by football laws to use an East African passport for identification in all international matches involving Harambee Stars.

This prompted Migné to issue an appeal to the authorities on Tuesday to fast track processing the player’s Kenyan Passport as per the laws of dual citizenship.

DUAL CITIZENSHIP

“He is a very good player. I want to appeal to the government to help him get dual citizenship because he is very promising and good enough to be on the final list to the Africa Cup of Nations,” said Migné.

The immigration department heeded that call, and Nairobi News understands senior figures at the Nyayo House based parastatal stepped in and processed this crucial travel document within a day.

“We are very thankful for this support and tonight we will be sending a notification to Fifa to clear the boy so that he can play against Ghana. He is very talented, hardworking and disciplined. He deserves a chance,” said Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa.

Kenya has already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations set for Egypt in June, but need to beat Ghana to top the three-team qualification group which also includes Ethiopia.