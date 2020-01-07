Match-fixing claims again rock Kenyan Premier League

Match-fixing claims have again rocked Kenyan football after a local coach sensationally claimed he ‘suspects’ his players have been pre-determining the result of matches.

Zoo Kericho’s Herman Iswekha made this claim after watching his team lose his 4-1 loss to AFC Leopards in Sunday’s league match played in Kakamega.

That result marked the team’s third loss on the trot in the league.

Even though he didn’t table proof of the same, Iswekha says he believes his players can perform better in some game situations.

“I have been suspecting that my players were involved in match-fixing. We were not meant to concede some of the cheap goals and all blame goes to the defenders,” he told Citizen.

The coach also hinted his players could be ‘selling’ matches after falling on the hard economic times.

THROWING AWAY MATCHES

“Why were they allowing the opposing strikers in the danger area without tackling them? We raised our suspicion and it could be due to the financial difficulties in our team but that should not be the case,” he said.

He also warned that some of the players suspected of fixing matches that they risk being expelled from the team.

Iswekha is the second person to raise the red-flag over the vice.

Last season, Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula claimed his then coach and three players had been receiving cash from some source and then conniving to throw away matches.