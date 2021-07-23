Matasi’s emotional goodbye to Saint George

Kenya's Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi gives instructions to players in an Africa Cup of Nations Group F qualifying match on October 14, 2018 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Kenya's Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi gives instructions to players in an Africa Cup of Nations Group F qualifying match on October 14, 2018 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO





Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has formally left Saint George following the expiry of his contract.

The experienced custodian on Friday, July 23, 2021, paid tribute to the Ethiopian giants on social media amid reports he is in talks with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League sides Bandari and Tusker.

“Time has come for me to say goodbye to the club that I so loyally served. I leave Ethiopia with more experience, not just in the game but in life in general,” said Matasi, who notes he kept 22 clean sheets in his three-year stay at the club.

A clean sheet is referred to a match where a goalkeeper plays without conceding a goal.

“Special thanks to all fans and my teammates for the immense support and all the best in the future,” he added.

Matasi joined St George’s from Tusker in October 2018.

He’d only played for the Brewers for six months after joining them from Posta Rangers.

Considered one of the best shot-stoppers in East Africa at the moment, Matasi has had a challenging period in recent times, and especially when he was, alongside his wife, son and relative, involved in a tragic road accident on June 1, 2021, along the busy Nakuru-Kapsabet highway.