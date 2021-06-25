Matasi ‘overwhelmed’ as Olunga, Odibets clear hospital bill

Matasi and four other family members, who include his wife and son, were involved in a gruesome road accident on June 1 in Lessoss area, along the busy Nakuru-Kapsabet highway while returning to Nairobi from Kakamega.

They had attended their grandmother’s burial.

While Matasi and two other relatives were discharged from the hospital a few days after the accident, his wife and son are still admitted at the facility after they sustained serious injuries in the accident.

His wife and son undergone foot and shoulder surgeries respectively.

The former Posta Rangers, Tusker and AFC Leopards shot-stopper who now turns for Ethiopia’s Saint George had earlier put up a paybill number appealing to Kenyans to help him offset the medical bill.

Olunga through the Michael Olunga Foundation and Odibets officials Thursday visited the Kakamega County General Teaching and Referral Hospital and cleared the pending Sh429,000 bill.

“Matasi has always been a maestro on the pitch and when we heard about the accident that had occurred, we had to come out and help him,” said Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi, who was also present at the hospital.

“Matasi is a good friend and I wish him quick recovery,” added Olunga.