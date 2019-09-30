Matasi, Johanna, Timbe dropped from Stars squad for Mozambique friendly

Patrick Matasi, Eric Johanna and Ayub Timbe are the notable absentees from Kenya’s squad that has been named for an international friendly match against Mozambique in Nairobi.

The match, which will be played at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on October 13, is aimed at helping coach Francis Kimanzi prepare the squad for the start of the 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers which begins in November.

Matasi’s absence is perhaps linked to his lack of competitive action for the past three months.

His absence hands an opportunity to Zambia-based keeper Ian Otieno and Yanga’s Farouk Shikalo to impress upon Kimanzi.

Similarly, defender Harun Shakava has been recalled to the squad after more than a year.

Victor Wanyama will captain the team which Michael Olunga and Jesse Were, who are both enjoying a rich spell of form at club level, will lead the attack.

Squad: Goalkeepers – Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Faruk Shikalo (Yanga, Tanzania) Defenders – Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Yusuf Mainge (FK Pohronie, Slovakia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks) Midfielders – Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards) Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria)