Matano mourns poor officiating as Tusker drops points





Tusker coach Robert Matano has hit out at poor officiating in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League after his team dropped two more points on Thursday.

The brewers were settled for a 1-1 draw against Wazito at the Utalii grounds in Nairobi. It was the second time in as many matches that Tusker were dropping points and Matano who is under pressure to end Tusker’s five-year wait for a league title, didn’t mince his words on where he thought the problem lies.

“The referee changed in the second half,” moaned the experienced Matano.

“There were too many unnecessary fouls, thereby interfering with our play so my players were no longer able to express themselves because you know we are normally comfortable with the flee flowing style of football. It is not fair at all.”

The two goals of the tough contest were all scored in the first half.

Sammy Meja gave Tusker the lead with barely four months played, before Kevin Kimani, formerly at Tusker, equalisied 16 minutes later thanks to a blunder by Tusker’s Rwandan goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure.

Wazito’s coach Francis Kimanzi, whose side remains seventh on the log with 23 points insists his team was the better of the two sides.

“I have not seen the many mistakes and chances he (Matano) is talking about. We also had our chances, which we did not use well. Getting a point from a team, which is on top of the table is encouraging to us,” said Kimanzi.

Following this result, Tusker now tops the standing with 35 points, two ahead of second-placed KCB who plays Bandari on Sunday. AFC Leopards with two matches in hand are third on 32 points.