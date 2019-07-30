Masoud Juma promises to deliver for his new Algerian club JS Kabiyle

Harambee Stars forward Masoud Juma has expressed his excitement after joining Algerian top side JS Kabiyle.

Juma has also expressed his desire to settle at his new workstation in North Africa, which his fifth club in two and a half years.

“Here in Algeria, I really want to settle and do my thing, which is to score goals. The competition is going to be top-notch here but I am confident of getting an opportunity to show what I can do,” Juma told Nairobi News.

TOP SCORER

On Monday, top Algerian side Jeunesse Sportive de Kabiyle – commonly known as JS Kabiyle – announced via its social media pages that it had employed the 23-year-old Kenyan on a three-year contract.

“After Adadi, Banouh, El Orfi, Bounoua, Bencherifa, Bensayeh, Zeghdane and Loucif, JS Kabiyle is pleased to announce its ninth recruit this summer,” the 14-time Algerian champions announced.

Juma, who emerged top scorer in the Kenyan Premier League in 2017, will partner Burundian hitman Abdul Fiston Razak in attack at his new club.

FREE AGENT

Juma moves to Algeria as a free agent after parting ways with Libya top side Al Nasr.

His stint in Libya did not go as planned as he failed to master playtime after the country’s top-flight football league was suspended owing to political instability.

Before the Libyan sojourn, Juma turned out for South Africa’s Cape Town City, UAE’s Dibba Fujairah and Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks.

He was also selected to represent Kenya at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt but failed to earn playtime.