Masoud Juma joins Nzoia Sugar

Struggling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Nzoia Sugar have signed 23-year old striker Masoud Juma from Division One side Mwatate United.

And hold up, it is not Kenyan International Masoud Juma who was previously at Kariobangi Sharks!

The Masoud Juma at Nzoia, surprisingly, looks up to his famous namesake who now features for Algerian giants JS Kabylie, Nzoia Sugar team manager Evans Kadenge has revealed.

“He is a good striker and Kenyans should be ready to watch another top striker from Nzoia. As a team his name caught our attention initially but we also followed him closely and realized he could be what we are lacking upfront,”Kadenge told Nairobi News

Masoud becomes the team’s fourth acquisition after the signing of previously unattached trio of Elisha Wekesa, Daniel Wafula and John Wafula.

They are all expected to feature as the sugar belt side takes on Sofapaka in Machakos this afternoon.