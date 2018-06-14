Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama and his elder brother MacDonald Mariga with media personalty Jeff Koinange. PHOTO | COURTESY

Perhaps for the first time ever, Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama and his elder brother MacDonald Mariga have openly fielded questions on their marriage plans.

This duo come from undoubtedly is Kenya’s most celebrated sporting family.

Wanyama plies his trade with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, while Mariga is based in Spain, at second-tier club Real Oviedo.

Wanyama and Mariga, who also turns out for the national football team, opened up during an interview with media personality Jeff Koinange on Wednesday night.

“I think that is a difficult question. For me, I decided that career comes first and marriage follows later on,” said Mariga when asked when he will be getting married.

Wanyama added: “I am of the opinion that when the right time comes, everything will fall into place.”

Despite their successes on the football pitch, Wanyama and Mariga have successfully managed to keep their respective private lives out of the public.

DATING SCENE

In the past Wanyama has been linked with singer Victoria Kimani, and is believed to be dating a media-shy London based lady of African origin. The couple are however yet to be seen in public.

Mariga meanwhile dated and split with Rwandan beauty Ariane Umutoni a while back. He is also known to have fathered a daughter with an Italian based lady of Senegalese origin who is based in Parma.

During the interview, Mariga also reveled how he had to handle sustained pressure from her mother to buy her a house.

“I love my mum so much and I understood when she told me she needed a house. But at that time she kept pressurizing me and yet I had no money. So I would tell her to look for a house and get back to me. When she got one, I’d say ‘no that location isn’t ideal’… all this time while buying time and looking for money,” he recounted.

Wanyama also explained how tough it was to get to where he is today.

“I had to stay two years without coming home to meet my parents.”

This interview drew considerable feedback from Kenyans on social media.

