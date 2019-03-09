Man U officially recognises supporters’ club in Kenya





Manchester United fans in Kenya have a reason to smile after their fan group was officially recognized by the English Premier League club on Friday.

In a statement shared on its official social media accounts, Manchester United said it was a great deal to have the Kenyan fans on board.

“Great to have Kenya Manchester United Supporters’ Club on board as an official supporters’ club — welcome to the United family!” the club posted.

The supporters’ club, which has 6,393 likes, has also asked members willing to join it to get in touch.

“Hi all new followers. Kindly don’t share your numbers to random WhatsApp groups. You can email with your details. This way you maintain discretion,” the group, Kenya Manchester United Supporters’ Club, posted on Facebook.

Manchester United is currently in position four with 58 points while top of the league stands Manchester City have 71 points.