Man City defender Kyle Walker hosted sex party with prostitutes during Covid-19 lockdown

England defender Kyle Walker invited two escorts for a sex party at his home at a time the country is in a coronavirus lockdown and then took to social media to urge people to ‘stay at home’ the following day.

The 29-year old has since apologised for the incident while Manchester City has promised to take disciplinary action against him.

A spokesman for the club explained: “We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology and we will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.”

Walker and a friend are reported to have paid an equivalent of Sh300,000 for Louise McNamara, 21, and a 24-year old Brazilian call girl to visit his Cheshire home on Tuesday.

The escorts left on Wednesday, the same day, the Man City player told his fans to stay indoors in a post on his social media pages.

“Don’t forget to stay at home and save lives,” he told his 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

But Criminology student Louise told the Sun: “He’s a hypocrite and putting people at risk.”

The single mother of one told the paper she did not recognise the footballer at first and was sent a message from her boss saying they had a ‘high profile client.’

She said she left the flat with the other woman at around 2am on Wednesday.

“Kyle really should know better,” Louise told The Sun.

“On the one hand, he’s inviting strangers round to his house for sex and the next day he’s lecturing everyone on the need to be safe.”

Walker has since apologised, saying: “I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week.”

“I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.”

The UK reported more than 47,000 coronavirus cases by Monday, including Premier Boris Johnson, who was on Sunday taken to hospital due to “lingering symptoms.”