Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah shoots the ball during the Uefa Champions League first leg quarter-final match against Manchester City, at Anfield stadium on April 4, 2018. Liverpool won 3-0. AFP PHOTO

Betting fans are counting their loses following Manchester City’s heavy defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night in a much hyped Uefa Champions League quarter final first league match.

Going by Man City’s current form many bettors were of the view that by placing their bet on Pep Guardiola‘s side they would be smiling all the way to the bank at the end of 90 minutes.

Bets as high as Sh100, 000 were placed and fans waited to reap big from the match, only for Liverpool for stun Man City 3-0 from three first half goals.

A fan who spoke to Nairobi News said he lost Sh60,000 after placing a bet on Man City, whom he was sure would win the game.

Some fans took to social media to lament how they lost huge amounts while others created memes to mock fans.

It feels so good when in a jav and has good music. Makes me forget that I lost yesters bet coz of silly Man city😢😢 — Shontell (@Shyshontell) April 5, 2018

Man City imeosha wengi…😢 — KELVIN ™ (@or_kelvin) April 4, 2018

Man City inauwa bet za wasee kama fucken 😂 — FIRST LADY (@_coffeeAddict2) April 4, 2018

The ManCity we expected VS the ManCity we got #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/h2Tx7HokqN — Allan M Polycap 🇰🇪 (@Allanpolycap) April 4, 2018

The entire 90mins of the #LIVMCI summed up in one pic pic.twitter.com/P6Y8uH10x4 — Mykhey MeeCH Mutua (@iamMykheyMutua) April 5, 2018