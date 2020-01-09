Malkia Strikers seal Tokyo Olympics ticket – VIDEO

Join our WhatsApp Channel
By SAMUEL GACHARIRA January 9th, 2020

The wait is finally over. Tears of joy, frenzied celebrations and a cocktail of emotions were the scenes after the final point was awarded at Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena here.

After 16 years of near-misses and heartbreak, Malkia Strikers are through to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after a routine 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-12) win over Nigeria in their last match on Thursday.

Paul Bitok’s charges started their campaign last Sunday with a 3-1 win over Egypt then strolled 3-0 past Botswana in their second match on Monday.

The African queens then saw off hosts and arch-rivals Cameroon 3-2 on Tuesday to move within a win from making a return to the Summer Games after a 16-year hiatus.

 

