Malkia Strikers save the best for last at Women’s Volleyball World Cup

Kenya on Sunday wound up her fixtures at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup in Japan with a convincing 3-1 (25-15,26-24,14-25,25-21) victory over Cameroon in Osaka.

Captain Mercy Moim top scored for Kenya with 19, while Cameroon’s Christella Nana was the highest scorer in the contest with 21 points.

Besides the game against Cameroon, Kenya – under coach Paul Bitok – struggled throughout the tournament and couldn’t manage to even pick a set against Serbia, Dominican Republic, Netherlands and South Korea.

“We still have a lot to do (to compete) and that’s what the results indicate. We will try to improve and our next focus at the moment is to prepare for the Olympic Games qualifiers,” said Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) president Waithaka Kioni.

Meanwhile, China was crowned world champion after finishing top of the 12 team tournament with a hundred percent record.

USA, Russia, Brazil, and South Korea came second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Kenya finished 11th, ahead of continental rivals Cameroon, who finished bottom.

Malkia Strikers are expected back home on Tuesday.