Malian striker Diarra asks to leave Ingwe

AFC Leopards forward Ismail Diarra has asked to leave the club. Nairobi News has reliably been informed that the burly forward shared his intentions with the Kenyan Premier League club management on Monday.

He was then asked to put his request in writing so that it is on the record.

“I have been out (of town) but I’m aware of the letter. “He (Diarra) has personal reasons as to why he wants to leave, but it is not because of salary delays. Once I am back in Nairobi, I will know what his reasons are and whether they are valid before making a decision,” Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda told Goal.com.

It is believed the Malian wishes to capitalise on a law that allows him to walk out of the club without paying a cent considering he has not been paid his salary for three months.

Formerly at Rayon Sport in Rwanda and DR Congo’s DC Motema Pembe, Diarra arrived at Leopards in July of 2019 and has struggled for form.

He is yet to score a goal after appearing in three of the club’s seven competitive matches this season.

Leopards is one of the Kenyan football clubs which have not paid players for a while in the wake of a cash crunch that has hit Kenyan sports, and especially football.