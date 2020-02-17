Malian footballer storms out of the pitch after being subjected to racists chants

Malian forward Moussa Marega has received support from major stakeholders and the online community after he walked off the pitch to protest racism during a league match in Portugal.

The FC Porto forward left the pitch during their game against Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday after he was subjected to racists chants from the home fans.

MAREGA’S GOAL

The Malian battled past his team-mates who were pleading with him to stay on and play was halted for over three minutes before he left the pitch.

Marega had scored what turned out to be Porto’s winner for a 2-1 result moments before that incident and celebrated by running towards a section of home fans and pointing towards his forearm.

He later blasted as ‘idiots’ the fans who reportedly jeered him, while also sarcastically thanking the referee for how he handled the situation.

SHAMING FOOTBALL

“We are a family regardless of nationality, skin colour and hair colour. We are human, we deserve respect, what happened here is unfortunate,” Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao said after the game.

Former Real Madrid and Spain skipper Iker Casillas, who is now plays for Porto, also offered support to Marega via Twitter.

A statement from Porto also said they fully support Marega’s actions and called for a strong penalty against Guimaraes.

The Portuguese league body also explained that the acts ‘shame football and human dignity’.