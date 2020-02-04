Makwatta: I left Leopards because I have bills to pay and a family to take care of

Former AFC Leopards forward John Mark Makwatta says he was forced to quit the club in January because he has bills to pay.

The 24-year old attacker quit Ingwe after a six-month stint.

He has since made a return to the Zambian league, at bigwigs Zesco United, after the club reportedly lured him with a Sh3.5 million signing bonus and Sh300,000 monthly salary.

Makwatta has been Leopards best performer this season.

He bagged 13 goals in 17 league matches and was on course to win the league’s top scorer award for the second time in four seasons.

Speaking to Nairobi News, the Harambee Stars player said he was forced out of the club by the financial challenges.

“I was not supposed to leave like that. The best way would have been to lead the club to some success of sorts or even win the golden boot. But then we were not paid for months. You know I have bills to pay and a family to take care of. I enjoy playing football but everyone knows it is my career. I wish the club well and will now focus on delivering at Zesco,” he said.

Leopards have struggled to pay its players and technical bench for the past six months since SportPesa terminated a sponsorship deal, and the club’s caretaker coach Anthony Kimani has conceded that Makwatta’s contribution will be missed.