Makwata reveals the identity of toughest defender he played against in KPL

Former AFC Leopards striker John Mark Makwata has termed KCB defender Mike Kibwage as one of the toughest defenders he has ever faced in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Makwata ditched AFC Leopards for Zambian champions Zesco United in the middle of the season having scored 13 goals in the current season. He admits that Kibwage, himself a former AFC Leopards player, was a tough nut to crack.

“I have faced many tough defenders in the KPL but most recently I think Kibwage really gave me a hard time. He is very calculative and not easy to beat. He really frustrated me and almost earned me a red card in our first leg match,” Makwata revealed.

Makwata also heaped praises on Ingwe youngster Austine Ochieng who assisted most of his goals at the club this season.

“He is definitely one for the future and it is sad that the league was halted, otherwise people would have continued noticing his talent and I am sure at the end of the season his life would have changed for the better,” Makwata said.

SPECIAL TALENT

“There are instances when he would unlock a defense with an unimaginable pass and leave me one on one with a keeper and I was left thinking ‘how did he manage that?’ He is just a special talent that will go far,” he added.

At Zesco Makwata partners with another Kenyan international Jesse Were upfront and he says it is a pleasure to work with him.

“Jesse opened the doors for many Kenyans in Zambia because of the good job he has done at the club and I’m lucky to be in the same team with him. I learn a lot from him everyday,” he concluded.