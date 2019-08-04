Magufuli to attend Yanga versus Sharks match in Dar

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli is expected to be the chief guest during Sunday’s potentially explosive friendly match pitting Young Africans and Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya.

This clash is slated for the 60,000 seater National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, from 4pm and is the climax of the annual Wiki ya Mwananchi celebrations associated with the Jangwani based side.

Swahili newspaper Mwanaspoti on Sunday reported that security had been beefed up at the venue, creating a possibility that the Head of State will be in attendance.

REMATCH

Sharks defeated Yanga 3-2 in a pulsating SportPesa Super Cup match played in Dar es Salaam in January 2019, so this clash could be a rematch of some sort.

“We are preparing for the new season and this trip to Tanzania is part of pre-season. This will be an exciting game, more physical and competitive other than just a friendly match. We are looking to win,” Sharks coach William Muluya said.

NEW PLAYERS

Sharks have been in good form lately with the 4-3 post-match penalties win over English Premier League side Everton among the highlights of their season.

Yanga will also use this occasion as a climax to the Wiki ya Mwananchi celebrations, and also to introduce their new kit and new signings ahead of the 2018/2019 league season.

Kenyan goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo, Ugandan deadly forward Juma Balinya, Ghanaian Lamine Moro and Zambian Maybin Kalengo are some of the 15 new signings acquired by Yanga, which is preparing to compete in the CAF Africa Champions League.