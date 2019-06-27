Magufuli, Murkomen lead battle for bragging rights ahead of ‘Majirani derby’

Coach Sebastien Migne speaks to Harambee Stars players during a training session at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has predicted a win for Tanzania over Kenya in Thursday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations clash.

But under-fire Kenya coach Sebastien Migne has hit back stating that ‘Tanzania is not Algeria’.

And the French coach has since received support from a host of Kenyans led by Senate’s Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen.

The two teams will meet in a hyped Group C match at the 30 June Stadium from 11pm tonight.

Only a win will do for either side as far as the chances of progressing to the round of 16 are concerned. A loss for either side would mean elimination from the tournament.

“We all target victory and we call upon the players not to be discouraged, I give them my support,” President Magufuli said.

“Let’s give the Taifa Stars moral support. We need to encourage the players in the competition despite losing to the number one team of the continent.”

Murkomen bragged: “We will beat Tanzania. Even if this is the only match that we have to win at the tournament. That I am sure.”

And Migne said: “I expect three points. I believe in my team and maybe because of the quality of the opponent (Algeria) we did not see what my team is capable of doing. But with all due respect, Tanzania is not Algeria.”

Kenya lost 2-0 to Algeria in her opening game and Tanzania also lost by the same margin to Senegal.