Frustrated Arsenal fans want Emery out

A section of frustrated Arsenal fans are now calling for the immediate sacking of coach Unai Emery.

They made their feelings known after Monday night’s 1-1 draw against rivals Manchester United at the Old Trafford.

Arsenal was aided by the Video Assistant Referee to secure a come from behind draw against United.

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the Gunners in the second half to cancel out Scott McTominay’s earlier goal for the Red Devils.

It appears most of these protesting fans were disappointed in both the performance and results of this match, so much so that they took to Twitter to vent out under the hashtag #EmeryOut.

“You spent money just for Emery to piss it all away. This guy isn’t going in your direction,” one fan tweeted.

“Aubameyang is the reason Emery has not been fired yet!” said another.

“Am I the only one who thinks Emery will bottle it and we’ll miss out on top 4? His tactics are not Arsenal standard and his communication skill is awful, his player management is terrible. we have seen enough,” yet another fan said.

Arsenal currently are fourth on the league standings after seven rounds of matches but have developed a habit of easily conceding goals this season.