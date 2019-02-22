Logarusic’s return to Nairobi sparks speculations over his real mission





Former Gor Mahia coach Zdravko Logarusic is in Nairobi on a short holiday, Nairobi News understands.

His visit has however heightened speculation that he could be in the country to sign for a Kenyan Premier League side.

This after a photo of the Croatian coach, who currently handles the Sudan national football team, was shared on social media.

In the photo, Logarusic, in a dark top, is in the company of Kenyan football agent George Bwana.

It is Bwana who hired Logarusic as Gor Mahia coach in 2012 during his stint as the club’s secretary general.

It is a done deal!! Zdravko is back…club will be revealed tomorrom. This is huge!!! pic.twitter.com/cubj3Sf9jq — Mike Okinyi (@MikeOkinyi) February 21, 2019

‘SPYING MISSION’

Logarusic went on to win the GOtv Shield and now defunct KPL Top 8 title during his time at the club.

He later departed for stints in Ghana, Angola and his current workstation where he led the national team to third place at the 2018 Africa Nations Championship in Morocco.

The outspoken coach will be in attendance during Gor Mahia’s Caf Confederation Cup match against NA Hussein Day in Nairobi on Sunday.

There are reports however that Logarusic could be in the country on a spying mission in readiness for the Kenya U23 national team’s Olympic qualifier against Sudan in match.