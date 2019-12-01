Logarusic tops Simba’s wish list for vacant coaching job

Former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards coach Zdravko Logarusic has been linked with the vacant coaching role at Tanzania’s Simba Sports Club.

Moneybags Simba is in the hunt for a new trainer following the dismissal of Patrick Aussems who stands accused of poor performance and indiscipline.

The Croatian is available for a possible return to the Msimbazi based side.

Logarusic was on Sunday sacked as coach of Sudan national team after he failed to lead the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.

Frenchman and Didier Gomes is also thought to be a possible appointee for Simba’s vacant job.

Gomes’ achievements including leading Rwanda’s Rayon Sport to the league title and Cameroon’s Coton Sport to the semis of the Caf Confederation Cup.

He has also managed Guinea’s Horoya, a side he led to the group stage of the 2019/2020 Caf Confederation Cup.

Simba, which is home to former Gor Mahia stars Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata currently lead the Tanzania Premier League standings after 10 rounds of matches.