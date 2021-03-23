Liverpool’s Salah asks for Sh40k a night suite in Nairobi ahead of Stars clash

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah has asked his national team to grant him a private hotel suite ahead of the must-win 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match in Kenya.

Egypt and Mo Salah are expected in Nairobi on Tuesday ahead of the game between the Pharaohs and Harambee Stars at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

A win for Egypt will virtually guarantee qualification for the continental showpiece set for Cameroon next year.

Kenya also badly needs to win to enhance their slim qualification chances.

And while at it, Mo Salah is reported by Egypt’s Independent newspaper to have asked for the suite but it is not clear if his wishes were granted.

Nairobi News understands that the Egyptian contingent will be camping at Hilton hotel during their stay in the Kenyan capital.

A private suite in the hotel ranges for between Sh30,000 and Sh40,000 a night depending on the type of room and services accorded.

The decision by Salah, who is the current joint top scorer in the English Premier League with 17 goals, to live separately from his teammates is believed to have been influenced by efforts to self-isolate even as he attends to national team duty.

He tested positive for Covid-19 in his recent visit to Africa for an international duty last year as well as his compatriot Mohamed Elneny, who plays for English side Arsenal.

Elneny is also in the squad to face Kenya.