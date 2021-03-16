Liverpool to offload struggling Divock Origi

Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi celebrates his goal against Norwich City at Anfield in the English Premier League on August 9, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi celebrates his goal against Norwich City at Anfield in the English Premier League on August 9, 2019. AFP PHOTO





Liverpool is ready to accept offers for Kenyan-Belgian forward Divock Origi this summer after a bitter-sweet spell at the English Premier League club.

Origi, who is the son of the former lethal Harambee Stars striker Mike Okoth, failed to impress Jurgen Klopp who largely benched him.

Klopp is looking to raise funds for new signings after a disappointing EPL campaign this season, which has left the team fighting for a top four finish with 9 games left to play.

The German coach will allow 25-year-old Origi to leave this summer after having fallen out of the first 11 lineup.

The striker signed with the Reds in 2014 after starring for the Belgium national team at the World Cup in Brazil.

After struggling at Liverpool due to injuries, and spending a year on loan at Wolfsburg, Origi made a crucial contribution to the club during the 2018-2019 season.

He scored a brace in the Champions League semi-final to complete an unbelievable comeback to kick Barcelona out the competition.

Origi then scored a late goal in the final to earn Liverpool their 6thChampions league title.

He comes from a footballing family, his father Mike Okoth played for Shabana and Tusker in the 80’s and 90’s, his uncle Austin Oduor played for Gor Mahia in the Kenya Premier League and he is a cousin to the national team goalkeeper Arnold Origi.

Origi, who has deep Kenyan roots, opted to play for Belgium after turning down consistent invitations by then Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche.

Born and raised in Belgium, he speaks fluent Swahili and occasionally visits his relatives and friends in Kenya.