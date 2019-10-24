Liverpool takes offence at club fans bizarre display of ‘naked’ Origi

Divock Origi’s return to Belgium proved anything but endearing after Liverpool fans unveiled a banner depicting his naked image.

During Wednesday night’s Uefa Champions League group match against Genk, Liverpool fans displayed a banner showing a naked Origi with large manhood.

The bizarre incident was not well-received Liverpool, who termed it as highly offensive and inappropriate.

“The banner is highly offensive and inappropriate. We condemn its use at the game tonight and sought to have it removed as soon as we became aware. We will look to identify those responsible for bringing it into the stadium and act accordingly,” Liverpool said.

The 24-year-old Origi, who is born to Kenyan parents, received his football education at the top-Belgian club Genk before moving to Lille for his senior career and later Liverpool.

ORIGI’S FATHER

He was part of the Liverpool’s squad that faced his former side on Wednesday night.

Origi’s father, Mike Okoth Origi, also enjoyed a four-year spell as a striker for Genk between 1998 and 2002.

Origi, who represented Belgium at the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil, came on for the last 10 minutes of the game as Liverpool ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over Genk who are captained by Tanzanian international Mbwanna Samatta.