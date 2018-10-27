Leopards could be first casualties of ‘tourist’ coaches clampdown

FKF passes new regulations on the same day AFC Leopards announces the appointment of Serbian coach Nikola Kavazović.





AFC Leopards could be the first casualties of new regulations that have been passed by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to clampdown on ‘tourist’ coaches.

FKF passed the new regulations at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Kisumu on Saturday, on the same day Leopards announced the appointment of Serbian coach Nikola Kavazović.

“We are delighted to announce that Nikola Kavazović has been appointed as the club’s new head coach. The 43 year old Serb takes over from Rodolfo Zapata,” Leopards tweeted on Saturday.

PROFESSIONAL COACHES

But in Kisumu FKF president Nick Mwendwa, while addressing delegates at the AGM, said the move will help clubs hire professional coaches to improve the local football standards.

However, it will come at a price with clubs required to pay Sh100,000 to the federation before submitting their documents for further perusal when considering to rope in foreign coaches.

MANDATORY FEE

“For any club to hire a non-Kenyan coach, they must submit their documents to FKF and pay Sh100,000,” said Mwendwa.

“We will then do a due diligence by sending to CAF and Fifa. This way we will not have ‘tourists’. After this, clubs can then go ahead and issue valid contracts to them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and National Super League (NSL) coaches have been urged not to employ coaches who have not attained the Confederation of African Football (Caf) license “C”.