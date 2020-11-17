Leopards threaten to sue Lusaka Dynamos over Dunco





AFC Leopards are threatening to sue Duncan Otieno and Zambian Lusaka Dynamos over a reported breach of contract.

Otieno signed for Leopards two weeks ago on a two-year contract in an agreement that was later confirmed by Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Only for the Harambee Stars midfielder to resurface in the Zambian capital at the weekend when he was spotted signing a deal with Lusaka Dynamos.

Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda maintained that ‘Dunco’ is still their player and said he will not hesitate to commence legal proceedings against both the player and the club if they state otherwise.

“He is our player for the next two years. He signed a contract with us which is still in force. I have not talked to him but I’m waiting for him to deny that,” said Shikanda.

He added, “I read on social media that he has gone to Zambia and signed another deal over there. If it is true, that is double-signing which is a breach of football transfer rules. If I get evidence of this, we will sue both the player and the other club at FIFA.”

Otieno, who spent the past two seasons at another Zambian club namely Lusaka Dynamos, refused to comment on the matter.

The 2020/2021 Kenyan Premier League season is expected to commence on November 20.

Otieno had initially turned out for Nkana FC in the Zambian Premier League, before sealing a return to the big cats, but before ink could dry on paper he went back to Zambia, inking a deal with the Dynamos.

Ingwe are aiming for an improved performance in the new season, under Czech Republic coach Tomas Trucha, as they hope to end a 22-year wait for the coveted league title.