Tanzania national football team coach, Salum Mayanga, is among three coaches whose services AFC Leopards are seeking for the club’s coaching job, Nairobi News understands.

This, according to sources close the club, follows significant contact and preliminary negotiations between the two parties in the last week or so.

Besides Mayanga, Leopards are also interested in Frenchman Didier Gomes, now in charge of Ethiopia top side Coffee, plus an unnamed American based Egyptian coach who currently is in Nairobi.

“I don’t know who approached the other but it is appears Mayanga will be the man. He wants to come, and it seems the two parties are not far apart on personal terms. Things will get clearer next week,” our source revealed.

SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE

Having managed Mtibwa Sugar and Kagera Sugar in the past decade or so, Mayanga, 51, has been at the helm of Taifa Stars for the past two years.

He has won seven and drawn a similar number of matches in charge of the national team, including the 2-0 win over DR Congo in an international friendly last month.

The successful candidate in the shortlist will take over from Dennis Kitambi who will leave the club at the end of April to join his former boss Stewart Hall in Bangladesh.

Incidentally, Leopards who are currently placed third on the Kenyan Premier League standings after seven games, last won the league title when a Tanzanian coach named Sunday Kayuni was in charge some two decades ago.



