Leopards slap Sh10 million tag on Shichenje





AFC Leopards have set an Sh10 million asking price for youngster Collins Shichenje, Nairobi News has learnt.

The youngster is attracting interest from a number of clubs in Europe with reports indicating he may travel to Greece for talks with a top-flight club.

But Ingwe’s hierarchy is reportedly not willing to let the Kenya international leave on a cheap.

“He should be fetching around Sh15 million in an ideal market, but because of Covid-19, the club will not go below Sh10 million,”explained a source.

Shichenje has alongside Sweden-based centre-back Joseph Okumu, been tipped as among the most promising players in the country.

He received his football education at Kakamega High School and can play comfortably both at centreback and defensive midfield. He has also been called up to both the U20 and men’s national team.

Perhaps as cover, Leopards, currently coached by Belgian Patrick Aussems, recently signed Tedian Esilaba, a central defender, from City Stars. Esilaba made his debut against Ulinzi Stars in a league match on Wednesday.