Leopards players to get houses if they win the league





AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has promised to reward each player with a house if the team wins the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League during his first term.

Shikanda, a former international, was voted into office in June 2019, amid a vow to improve the fortunes of the struggling giant club.

It’s been more than two decades since Leopards won the title and Shikanda perhaps believe this incentive will motivate the players to produce a little bit of history.

“We have given the players a very good offer. If they win the league this season we will give them a house in Nairobi. If they retain the title again next season, we will also give each of them another house,” Shikanda told Goal.

The club boss also indicated that the club is working towards improving the financial health of the club.

“We managed to pay the players their salaries during the Covid-19 break [when they were not playing any football], and in the same breath we want to tell them if they win the league this year, the title will go to AFC Leopards and they will each get a house in Nairobi.

Shikanda who won the league during his stint at Leopards and Gor Mahia as a player, did not, however, state how or where he will marshall the finances to fulfill this promise if the club, which is currently ranked fourth on the league standings after seven matches, go all the way and lift the title.