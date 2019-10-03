Leopards players protest unpaid salaries, threaten to snub weekend fixture

AFC Leopards players have boycotted training to protest over delayed monthly salaries dating back two months.

Worse, the players have threatened to snub this weekend’s league match against Sony Sugar, unless those arrears totaling Sh6 million are fully paid.

The team management also owes the players winning allowances dating back to the 2018/2019 league season.

The team was originally supposed to depart Nairobi for Awendo on Friday ahead of the assignment on Saturday.

“We will not train because we are unable to. We have run out of savings to even come to training. We don’t even have the basics like water and medication,” one player explained off the record.

Leopards’ financial woes emanate from the sudden withdrawal of SportPesa as the club’s jersey sponsor.

The gaming firm pumped Sh55 million into this club each year but was forced to exit the Kenyan market this week following a tax row with government.