Leopards management assure fans that team bus is not being auctioned

AFC Leopards management has assured their fans that the club bus is safe, despite reports to the contrary.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that the club bus – famously referred to as the ‘monster’ – was a target of a group of auctioneers bidding to recover monies owed by the club on behalf of an unnamed Kakamega hotel.

Club secretary-general Oliver Sikuku, while commenting on the matter, appeared to confirm that the club indeed owes the said hotel Sh800,000 in services rendered.

He however dismissed reports that the club bus was in any way being sought as a way of offsetting the debt.

“The bus was bought through the fans’ initiative and there are no plans to take it from us. We have been negotiating with the owner of the hotel and even agreed on the mode of payment. If they wanted the bus, they would have taken in during our matches in Western Kenya,” Sikuku explained.

FINANCIAL CRISIS

This development comes even as the popular Kenyan Premier League club continues struggling to stay afloat.

Leopards management owe the players salary arrears and winning bonuses accrued for the last three months.

The financial crisis at the club is largely attributed to the sudden withdrawal of SportPesa as the club’s shirt sponsor.