Leopards eyeing Cameroonian coach

AFC Leopards are reportedly eyeing experienced Cameroonian coach Joseph Omog.

Leopards have been without a coach since Rwandan Andre Casa Mbungo resigned in February following a salary dispute.

HOLDING BRIEF

The club’s former captain Anthony Kimani, also the assistant coach, is holding brief.

But Kick442.com has now reported that the club could be ‘studying’ Omog’s credentials.

Omog is a German-trained coach who has won two league titles in his homeland as a coach.

He also was assistant to German gaffer Winfried Schäfer at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali where the Indomitable Lions emerged champions.

OMOG’S CREDENTIALS

Omog was also tasked to select the Cameroon national team which competed at and won the Olympics in 2000.

He speaks fluent English, French, German and also understands Swahili, thanks to his stints in Tanzanian at bigwigs Simba and Azam.

Besides Omog, Leopards are reported to have expressed interest in the services of former Zimbabwe national team coach Callisto Pasuwa.

Ingwe recently landed a Sh40 million annual sponsorship deal from betting company and club chairman Dan Shikanda maintains the club is keen on dethroning Gor Mahia as league champion.