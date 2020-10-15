Leopards eager to start season strongly

AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani give instructions during the Mashemeji derby against eternal rivals Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 8,2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

AFC Leopards is eager to start the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL) season strongly, the club’s interim head coach Anthony Kimani has said.

Ingwe will kick off the season with a game against Western Stima at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday November 20, 2020, according to the draft fixtures released by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Wednesday.

Their next four fixtures will be against Bidco United, Zoo, Nzoia Sugar and the winner of the promotion/relegation playoff match pitting Vihiga United against Kisumu All Stars.

NEW PLAYERS

Kimani is also happy with the team’s preparations for the upcoming season.

“The team is in good spirits and I believe the new players have added the much-needed aspects in the team, definitely what we needed for more stability and depth. Our goal is to picks as many points as possible and this has to start with the opening fixture,” Kimani told the club’s official portal.

The team recently promoted highly-rated youngster Lewis Bandi to the senior team from their youth team while Washington Munene’s loan move from Wazito was made permanent.

FOREIGN COACH

Reliable sources also indicate that the club will soon announce two more signings.

The club is also expected to announce the arrival of a foreign coach but Kimani has not let that distract him from preparing the team for the upcoming season as he sets his eyes on the title.

“We respect all opponents but our aim is to win matches and challenge for the title,” he said.

Ingwe finished sixth last season but are eager to do better and challenge their bitter rivals Gor Mahia for the title.