AFC Leopards coach Dennis Kitambi during a past match. FILE PHOTO

The high turnover of coaches at AFC Leopards is set to continue following reports that stand-in coach Dennis Kitambi has handed in his resignation letter.

Nairobi News has established that the Tanzanian trainer is set to relinquish this role and end his year long stint at the club in the coming weeks.

“Kitambi is currently serving his two month notice at Leopards and will quit in May. We have tried to convince him to remain but he has made up his mind,” a Leopards official told Nairobi News.

Although his next move isn’t yet official, the youthful trainer is understood to be on the verge of linking up with his former boss and trainer Stewart Hall in Bangladesh.

MATANO’S SACKING

Kitambi has worked as Hall’s assistant on two separate occasions, at Azam and Leopards, and two could reunite for the third time if indeed the former walks out on Leopards.

Kitambi’s departure without doubt would be a big blow to Leopards who only sacked coach Robert Matano on Friday.

During his brief spell at the helm, the eloquent Kitambi has registered a hundred percent record in three league matches, sending Leopards to second on the league standings behind arch rivals Gor Mahia.