Leopards’ coach Mbungo Sh900,000 richer following court ruling

AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo has been awarded Sh900,000 as costs for unlawful dismissal by his former employer.

According to New Times, the Rwandan top-flight side SC Kiyovu Sports will have to pay Mbungo the amount after the Rwanda FA’s (Ferwafa) conflict resolution committee ruled that he was unfairly dismissed from duty.

Mbungo managed SC Kiyovu for 16-months prior to his dismissal and led them to third place in the league. He was however fired by club without receiving his salary for two months.

“I tried to sort things out with the club amicably but they did not cooperate,” Mbungo explained.

Further, it is reported that SC Kiyovu will not have the right to sign new players until they fully clear Mbungo, who has previously coached and won domestic cup titles with Police and AS Kigali.

Mbungo joined Leopards in March 2019 when the club was bottom of the 18-team Kenyan Premier League and managed to steer the team to tenth place.

The side is currently placed fourth on the league standings after seven rounds of matches in the 2019/2020 league season.