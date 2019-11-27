Leopards’ cash crisis deepens as two more players snub training sessions

AFC Leopards duo Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Abamahoro are likely to miss this weekend’s Kenyan Premier League game away to Nzoia Sugar in Mumias in the wake of a pay dispute at the club.

Nairobi News understands the two players have stayed away from training this week after formally requesting to leave the club.

REQUEST TO LEAVE

A source within the club has also explained that the two say they have no resources to attend training.

“Unless the club pays their salaries in full, or atleast by half, I doubt they will play for the club again,” explained the source.

Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda recently confirmed that the players have been paid their salaries for the past four months.

“It is true we have two players, Ndikumana and Abamahoro, who have asked to leave,” Shikanda told Citizen.

SALARY ARREARS

“When you reach a point where we don’t have a steady income and the little we are getting from the gate collections are being channeled towards honouring fixtures and training facilities then things would definitely be thick.”

Leopards have been in trouble since the start of this season when sponsors SportPesa stopped funding the team.

The team needs around Sh15 million to pay the salary arrears.

Malian forward Ismailia Diarra and Rwandan defender Soter Kayumba have already left the club over unpaid salaries.