Leopards captain Kamura confident of victory against Gor Mahia

AFC Leopards captain Robinson Kamura is confident that Ingwe will emerge victorious in Sunday’s Mashemeji derby against arch rivals Gor Mahia at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Kamura insists that Ingwe’s failure to beat Gor Mahia since 2016 will not count on Sunday, since their focus is to garner all three points so as to pile pressure on the teams above them in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) standings.

COMPETITIVE GAME

Although the veteran center back believes it will be a competitive encounter, he says it is like any other league match and the big cats will strive to score first so as to boast their morale in the game.

“This is a very competitive game and we will give it our all though it is like any other match in the league we have played. We have lost matches where we conceded first and that is why we will strive to take the lead before our opponents and hold on till the end,” said Kamura.

“We are not tense because we have been working hard in training. This time round we are confident of a win. This is the right time to beat Gor because their defense is shaky and has been letting in many goals,” he added.

This will be the sixth derby for Kamura who joined AFC Leopards in 2017 from Mathare United.

DERBY STATISTICS

Kamura has played an integral part in Ingwe defence. His ability to thwart opponents’ moves has seen the 13-time KPL champions concede just twice in the last six matches. Of the six games, Ingwe has won five, only losing 1-0 to 11-time champions Tusker.

Ingwe’s skipper also insists that neither of the two Kenya’s most successful football clubs have an upper hand in the 89th meeting between them.

“In a derby anybody can score. We are building on the good results we have had against other opponents this season to win on Sunday,” he said.

Derby statistics shows that Gor Mahia have won 29 times, Leopards 27 while 32 duels have ended in draws.

Kamura also revealed that a win against K’Ogalo will give them confidence as they prepare to meet teams that are above them in the table namely KCB and Kakamega Homeboyz.