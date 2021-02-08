Leopards assistant coach Modo walks out on Aussems

AFC Leopards Coach Anthony Kimani gestures from the touchline during a Kenyan Premier League match against Wazito FC on January 12, 2020 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

AFC Leopards assistant coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani has resigned, citing the need for a fresh challenge.

Modo formally bid his players farewell after the team’s draw with archrivals Gor Mahia in Sunday’s league match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“He said goodbye in the dressing room and wished us well,” a player told Nairobi News off the record.

Modo whose captained both Leopards and Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League, plus the men’s national football team during his chequered playing career has been at Ingwe since he was head-hunted by Rwandan coach Andre Casa Mbungo in 2018.

In that while, he’s also worked as an acting coach following Mbungo’s resignation.

He also served as an assistant to Czech coach Thomas Trucha who walked away after one match in charge.

His resignation coincides with the arrival of new coach Patrick Aussems.

The Belgian is already in the country and could be unveiled on Monday on a year and a half contract with a brief to lead the club a first league title since 1998.

But Aussems, formerly at Tanzania’s Simba and South Africa’s Black Leopards, will first have to pick an assistant coach to work with.

Leopards have posted an impressive start to 2020/2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier league season and currently sit fourth on the league standings with 18 points from eight games.

The club chairman has insisted that the club is gunning to win the league this season.ends