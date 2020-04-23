La Liga club to sign ex-Gor Mahia lethal striker

La Liga side Levante UD are courting former Gor Mahia’s combative striker Meddie Kagere who is currently leading Tanzanian’s premier league scoring chart this season.

The 33-year-old Rwandese who decamped from Gor to Simba SC in June 2018 after his contract ended, has been on Levante’s radar for the past 10 months and now the Spanish top side have shown interest in acquiring his services.

Kagere caught the attention of Levante in May last year when Sevilla, another of La Liga top side, landed in Tanzania for a match against Simba as part of La Liga World Challenge project.

Kagere starred in the nine-goal thriller match won by Sevilla 5-4. He impressed scouts with flashes of brilliance, producing an assist for their first goal and later scoring the second.

Ever since, Levante scouts have been monitoring his progress and form until recently when they reached out to his agent Patrick Gakumba.

“Levante Wameniambia Meddie Kagere wamemfuatilia tangu walipomwona Sevilla timu ya nchini kwao Uhispania ilipokuja Bongo kucheza na Simba. Na wakamfuatilia rekodi zake wakaona ni mchezani ambaye anafanya vizuri kote alikopita iwe Rwanda, Kenya mpaka kuwa mfungaji bora” Gakumba told Bongo 5 Michezo.

However, Levante want Kagere for a trial period of six months before making a decision as of whether to sign him or not, a proposition Gakumba has objected to.

“Tumeshindwana kidogo tu, wanachotaka aende pale acheze mechi za majaribio lakini Meddie Kagere sio mtu wa kucheza mechi za majaribio nimewaambia. Wameniambia wanakata wamsajili kwa muda wa miezi sita ili wamuangalie, mimi nimewaambia hiyo haiwezekani” Gakumba added.

Gakumba insists that if Levante has to sign Kagere currently earning Sh450,00 a month at Simba, then it should be on a two-year contract.

In his first season in Tanzania, Kagere emerged the top scorer with 23 goals. This season he is once again a leading contender for the golden boot having netted 19 goals topping the goal-scoring chart with 11 matches to go. The league has since been suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

During his stint in Kenya, he scored 13 goals in his first season 2015 helping Gor Mahia to clinch the league title.