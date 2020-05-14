KRU invites top South African coach for online webinar with Kenyan coaches

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) will host an interactive training and education session for Kenyan coaches on Friday.

This is the third in a series of webinars that have been organized by the KRU as it strives to continue with its training and education activities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has seen sports grind to halt in many corners of the world, Kenya included.

WEBINAR

This webinar targets coaches from the Kenya Cup, KRU Championship and Nationwide leagues will focus on defensive skills and tactics, and will conducted by Pine Pienaar, the Defense Coach at South African Super Rugby franchise Blue Bulls.

Pienaar is top rugby coach with experienced having worked at top South African sides like The Cheetahs, Blue Bulls amongst other sides.

In another development, World Rugby has called on the global rugby family to use the current void in rugby to download the latest version of its concussion app, learn from experts and take the test ahead of rugby’s restart.

The app designed to educate the general public, players, parents, coaches, referees, doctors and administrators at all levels provide clear information about concussion prevention and management.

INJURY PREVENTION

Concussion prevention is at the forefront of rugby’s evidence-based approach to injury-prevention. Education at professional and community levels of the game is key to drive results and ultimately change the culture.

The strategy undertaken has proven effective with hugely encouraging player welfare results from Rugby World Cup 2019 showing a 28 percent reduction in overall concussion incidence and a 37 percent reduction in tackle concussion incidence compared to the current elite competition average.

According to World Rugby, between 2018 and 2019 across 22 elite competitions, concussion rates reduced by an average of 17.5 percent thanks to a strong effort on education and the implementation of the high-tackle sanction framework in May 2019.