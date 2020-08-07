KPL transfer window to open on Monday

Football Kenya Federation on Thursday announced that the 2020/21 transfer window will officially open on Monday, August 10 for teams participating in the Kenya Premier League which has been renamed BetKing Premier League (BPL).

In a circular copied to all club chairmen, FKF said the same transfer window for teams in the Betika Super League (BSL) will kick off on Monday, August 17.

The window shall run for 12 weeks and close on November 2 for the BPL and November 9 for BSL.

However, the Fifa window of international transfers ends on November 2.

FKF also promised to release the new dates and fixtures for the league’s kick-off.

The federation will be taking over the management and running of the top tier competition in September as the five-year term of Kenyan Premier League ends in that month.

The fate of this season is also unknown as it was stopped after 22 rounds of matches due to the coronavirus pandemic.