KPL remains defiant in the face of FKF’s decision to end league season

The Kenyan Premier League Limited (KPL) has remained defiant even after Football Kenya Federation (FKF)cancelled the season and declared Gor Mahia as the champions.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa declared the season cancelled two weeks ago, named Gor Mahia as the champions while Sony Sugar and Chemelil Sugar were relegated to the National Super League (NSL) with Nairobi City Stars and Bidco stepping up to the KPL.

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION

KPL’s Chief Operations Manager Frank Okoth has said as far as they are concerned, the season is just temporarily suspended due to the government’s directives over the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a very clear mandate to run the league and as far as we are concerned the season has not ended, it is just temporarily suspended following the government’s directives against public gatherings and restricted movements aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus,” Okoth said in the Morning Express Show on KTN News on Monday morning.

Okoth also called out FKF for making such a drastic decision without consulting KPL stakeholders.

RESUME ACTION

“We don’t see the logic behind rushing to end the league. Top leagues all over the world are looking at ways of resuming action and as KPL our position is that we should not deny leagues the sporting opportunity to play the remaining matches to fight to win the league, avoid relegation or finish in respectable positions,” Okoth s.aid

“We have tried to engage FKF on the same unsuccessfully but our take remains as earlier stated. The direction the season takes will be determined by the government’s directive and in any case our agreement with FKF is very clear that there should be absolutely no interference on how the league is run from FKF. We are very eager to protect the integrity of the league and therefore such declarations should not be made without consultation with KPL stakeholders,” he added.

KPL recently wrote to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stating their position and also expressed their displeasure with how FKF’s has handled the issue.

“FKF is being selective in the manner they handled the issue. Why end the league’s season and announce a winner and not do the same for the domestic cup?” Okoth questioned.