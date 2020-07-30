KPL players receive second and third installments of Covid-19 funds

Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango (right) tackles Hansel Ochieng AFC Leopards during the Mashemeji derby at on November 10, 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Kenyan Premier League players have finally received the second and third installments of the stimulus package promised by the government after a month-long delay.

These funds, aimed at cushioning these footballers against the effects of the coronavirus, were wired to the players’ mobile phones from an account by the name ‘MCOOPCASH BULK’ earlier this week.

Nairobi News has established that each player received Sh20,000, which is equivalent to two months payments.

The recipients had been promised Sh10,000 in May, June and July and while the first installment arrived on time, the remaining amount delayed causing discomfort.

“The money is not enough but it will help me pay rent. I would have made more playing football but I would wish to thank the government for bailing us out. If there is a way the President can consider us again before football resumes, we will appreciate,” a player who spoke off the record said.

Players from 13 Kenyan Premier League clubs, plus Women Premier League teams are among athletes earmarked to receive the cash following the indefinite suspension of all sporting activities in the country in March.

President Uhuru Kenyatta promised the players this package in April and while Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed unveiled the same weeks later, there have been delays in distributing the monies amid claims the Ministry of Sports had to scrutinise the list of beneficiaries.